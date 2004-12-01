Bono: No, No

Well, good for Bono. His band, U2 , has a new album out–and even though it got ripped off and distributed illegally on the Web two weeks before release, it looks like it will do just fine. As will the hot new, $349 U2 Apple iPod player . The inevitable “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb” world tour will sell out.

But to be honest, I’m kinda ticked off at Bono. Nothing personal, but he’s a loser. Here’s why.

Back in May, Bono delivered a commencement address at the University of Pennsylvania. It was a nearly brilliant speech–urging graduates to “betray the age” and find a big idea “to spend your moral capital, your intellectual capital, your cash, your sweat equity in pursuing.”

Bonos own big idea, of course, is poverty in Africa. Or, as he told the grads: “Equality for Africa is a big idea. A big, expensive idea. The scale of the suffering, and the scope of the commitment required, numb us into a kind of indifference. Wishing for an end to AIDS and extreme poverty in Africa is like wishing that gravity didn’t make things so damned heavy. We can wish it, but what the hell can we do about it? Well, more than we think.”

Great stuff. For our January issue, which features the 2005 Fast Company/Monitor Group Social Capitalist Awards, I wanted to turn Bono’s speech into an essay that would lead the magazine. We’d get some cool, inspiring words from a red-hot celeb, and Bono would win his ideas exposure to a big business audience.

What’s more, Bono’s big idea is mine, too. I used to work and live in southern Africa, and I’ve been passionate ever since about addressing the massive poverty in a continent that everyone basically ignores.