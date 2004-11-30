Pro-Am World

In October, as Heath mentioned earlier this week, Charles Leadbetter kicked off the magazine with an opening essay on the Amateur Revolution . “The 20th century was marked by the rise of professionals,” he said. “Now that historic shift seems to be reversing… we’re witnessing the flowering of Pro-Am, bottom-up self-organization.” Leadbetter was onto something.

Earlier this month, the New Yorker’s James Surowiecki made his own case for the amateur when he laid into the “principal-agent problem.” His essay, which touches off on the price-fixing and corruption scandal at Marsh & McLennan, describes an “economy in which knowledge is increasingly specialized and deferring to the judgment of experts makes sense.” Problem is, those with the know-how (the professionals) are in a position to take advantage of those without (the amateurs). While scandals like those at Marsh are the exception, the author illuminates a couple of the darker corners of commerce (see the bit about real estate agents). Surowiecki’s conclusion: “If the middleman offend thee, cut him out”… Become the professional-amateur.

As if to drive this home, Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia that popped up here just last week, has launched Wikinews, a free-content news database assembled by “citizen journalists.” In other words: anybody. Really. “If you see a headline linking to an empty story, you can create it,” reads the home page. “If a story needs to be moved to a new title as events develop, please move it.”

My question is this: will developments like this expand the boundaries of how we define “news,” or just blur them? An amateur, by virtue of the very definition, is someone who does not specialize – someone without professional training. But in some fields – medicine and law enforcement come to mind – there really isn’t a lot of room for amateur alternatives. (No offense to Neighborhood Watch or midwifery, but I’ll take a cop or an MD.) Fortunately, the media is not as clearly defined – just look how we’ve benefited from the rise of the blogosphere. Clearly no one owns the news, but will people buy into amateur news sites?