Taking the Day

In the past, we’ve taken a look at sick-day excuses . Recent research in the UK indicates that business people have no excuse not to take sick days if they need to.

University College London scientists found that workers who drag themselves into the office when they have a cold may have a greater risk of heart disease. 30-40% of those in the study experienced 200% the chance of heart disease.

Lesson learned: If you’re sick, stay home. Now it’s not just so your coworkers don’t get ill, too. You’ll live longer.