Kidults and Controversy

Jon Gertner’s story in The New York Times magazine yesterday about the Geppetto Group, an advertising agency that exclusively works on kid-oriented campagins, didn’t really offer the new insight into the marketing-to-kids debate that I expected. Chief Creative Officer Chris McKee, formerly of Saatchi & Saatchi, talks about marketing to “kidults” (those over-thirtysomethings who thrive on Harry Potter and Monsters, Inc.) and the need to market responsibly and fairly to kids. Indeed, the story focused more on the innovative restaurant concept Ozon, a kid-friendly eatery in Staten Island, N.Y. that uses a sandwich press to create concoctions like the “Wafflo” and the “Macocheese,” than the responsible kid-marketing struggle. (I must admit, however, that I was interested to hear more about the firm’s anthropological research on the “eight kinds of fun.” There’s only eight?) Who do you know that’s doing innovative, responsible work when it comes to youth marketing? Where do you stand on the debate?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens