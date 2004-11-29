Piggybacking on Other Brands

Here’s a novel shot at a new restaurant concept: An eatery devoted to serving breakfast cereal. Cereality, a Boulder, Colorado, company this Wednesday opens its first full scale, sit-down restaurant, near the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The Philly location will serve 33 kinds of name-brand cereal, along with Cereality-created cereals, and specialty items like cereal bars. The basic menu item is a blast from Saturday mornings before mom and dad woke up: any two cereals, mixed in a bowl, with milk and one topping for $2.95. How about Captain Crunch and Lucky Charms with blueberries floating in chocolate milk?
Cereality servers wear pajamas. The restaurants are starting out near college campuses, because as the New York Times reported several weeks ago on its front page, cereal is all the rage as the latest college eating trend. Cereality, which already has a cafe operating at Arizona State in Tempe, has all the air of a clever idea that will run its course. Still, I don’t think I can recall a restaurant that specialized in serving branded food from other food companies…