Piggybacking on Other Brands

Here’s a novel shot at a new restaurant concept: An eatery devoted to serving breakfast cereal. Cereality, a Boulder, Colorado, company this Wednesday opens its first full scale, sit-down restaurant, near the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The Philly location will serve 33 kinds of name-brand cereal, along with Cereality-created cereals, and specialty items like cereal bars. The basic menu item is a blast from Saturday mornings before mom and dad woke up: any two cereals, mixed in a bowl, with milk and one topping for $2.95. How about Captain Crunch and Lucky Charms with blueberries floating in chocolate milk?