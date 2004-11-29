Christmas Gifts for Billionaire CEOs

What to get for Christmas for the man who has everything–namely, the super-rich CEO of your favorite technology company? That used to be a problem that plagued millions of well-intentioned American consumers this time of year. But now it’s easy thanks to Amazon.com’s “wish list” feature, where even our greatest business luminaries reveal their secret desires. At this moment Amazon’s own founder and CEO “>Steve Jobs of Palo Alto, California, wants only one item: a recording of Duke Ellington’s Blues in Orbit. (Presumably it’s not available to be downloaded on iTunes). And someone named