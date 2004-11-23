The World’s Most Respected Leaders: Do You Agree?

The Financial Times and Pricewaterhouse Coopers has just published a list of the ten most respected business leaders today. And the envelope….

Bill Gates (Microsoft)

Jack Welch (GE)

Carlos Ghosn (Nissan)

Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway)

Michael Dell (Dell Computer)

Hiroshi Okuda (Toyota)

Jeff Immelt (GE)

Carly Fiorina (HP)

Steve Jobs (Apple)

Fujio Mitarai (Canon)

Gates won for the third year in a row, while Welch came solidly in second place even though he left GE in September of 2001. Do you agree? Who would you put on this list? Who would you take off?

Perhaps the more fascinating list comes from this survey question asked of CEOs: Name an individual from history or today who you would invite on your company board?

The leading vote getters: Winston Churchill, Jesus Christ, Napoleon Bonaparte, Albert Einstein, Julius Caesar, Leonardo Da Vinci and John F. Kennedy.