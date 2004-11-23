nocaB niveK

If you’re still at your desk but you’ve already “checked out” for Thanksgiving, check out the Wiki Game. As a born researcher and chronic time-waster I can’t help but admire this exercise. Think Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, played backwards. On the world wide web. With a time limit.
For those unfamiliar with Wikipedia, it’s a free online encyclopedia with entries that grow and evolve by virtue of a large network of preapproved authors who make regular contributions. (The Six Degrees link above is actually a Wikipedia entry.) Kind of hit or miss, really… but when it hits, it’s a gas.