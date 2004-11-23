20 years ago today, an undersized quarterback named Doug Flutie improbably threw a 48-yard touchdown pass in the waning seconds to beat Miami in what is arguably the best play in college football history. (A BC grad myself, that play still gives me shivers everytime I see it.)

Much more than just winning the game, it also helped catapault Boston College from a regional school to a national university, bringing with it increased attendance, funds, and academics.

Where else have you seen the Flutie Effect in action?