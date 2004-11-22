Era of the Millionaire

The annual survey conducted by the Affluent Market Research Program has found that there are now 8.2 million households in America claiming a net worth of more than $1 million. That’s a 33% increase from last year — and the largest year-to-year change in the program’s history. The AMRP’s manager says that most of these millionaires are merely investors — who’ve stuck with the market through ups and downs for the long haul.