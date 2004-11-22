advertisement
Era of the Millionaire

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The annual survey conducted by the Affluent Market Research Program has found that there are now 8.2 million households in America claiming a net worth of more than $1 million. That’s a 33% increase from last year — and the largest year-to-year change in the program’s history. The AMRP’s manager says that most of these millionaires are merely investors — who’ve stuck with the market through ups and downs for the long haul.

