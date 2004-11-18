Next-Gen Latchkey Kids?

A school district in Spring, Texas, is forging ahead to “1984,” thanks to RFID technology. It’s planning to equip some 28,000 kids with computerized ID badges so their parents can track their whereabouts to and from school, as reported by The New York Times. For anxious parents, it’s peace of mind via high tech. But for critics — high-schoolers with a penchant for playing hookie, perhaps? — this sort of virtual leash will protect at the expense of privacy.

It’ll be interesting to see how effective this will be. Sure, it can locate where astray children were before they went missing, but I’m skeptical of how helpful it can be when it comes to actually finding them if they are indeed lost or were kidnapped or insert worst-case scenario in here. So when it comes right down to it, is this technology useful in helping us manage our “dangerous” world, or does it only increase our paranoia?