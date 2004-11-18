Coming to a City Near You

New York City submitted its bid yesterday for the 2012 Summer Olympics , competing in the finals with Paris, Moscow, London, and Madrid. My question to you today, dear readers, is a two-parter:

For those of you from Los Angeles, Atlanta, or any other city that has recently hosted the games, was your Olympic experience as a resident of that town a positive or negative one? Did the games usher in increased development afterwards, or were you saddled with a huge bill after the torch went out?

For those of you living in New York, do you want the Olympics here? Will it push the city to even greater heights, or are you dreading the thought of even more tourists in Times Square?