ROI Luck Club

Last year, Dan Pink spent time with psychologist Richard Wiseman to learn about the role luck can play in business and work. Now, two professors at ESADE, a business school in Barcelona, have published Good Luck: Creating the Conditions for Success in Life and Business .

When asked whether they believed in good luck, only 15% of B-school students said yes. 85% said no. Further research identified characteristics that combine to help further good luck. Here are five of those characteristics:

Responsibility

Learning from Mistakes

Perseverance

Confidence

Cooperation

Reviews indicate that the book is one of those slim allegorical fables, but it’s an interesting concept. Are you lucky? Why? Can you become more lucky?