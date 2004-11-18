ROI Luck Club

Last year, Dan Pink spent time with psychologist Richard Wiseman to learn about the role luck can play in business and work. Now, two professors at ESADE, a business school in Barcelona, have published Good Luck: Creating the Conditions for Success in Life and Business.
When asked whether they believed in good luck, only 15% of B-school students said yes. 85% said no. Further research identified characteristics that combine to help further good luck. Here are five of those characteristics:
- Responsibility
- Learning from Mistakes
- Perseverance
- Confidence
- Cooperation
Reviews indicate that the book is one of those slim allegorical fables, but it’s an interesting concept. Are you lucky? Why? Can you become more lucky?