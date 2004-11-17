Lou Dobbs, Actor?

CNN has introduced a terrific ad campaign with the tagline, “The power of CNN under your command.” In the 30-second spots, demanding viewers enjoy intimate, hilariously controlling relationships with CNN heavies Wolf Blitzer, Paula Zahn, Anderson Cooper, and others. It’s a really effective use of humor. Best moment: the woman who, while eating her lunch, flirts with Dr. Sanjay Gupta while half-listening to Lou Dobbs.