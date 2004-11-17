advertisement
Air-Speed Record

By Heath Row1 minute Read

An experimental NASA jet dubbed the X-43A established a new world speed record when it accelerated to about 7,000 miles per hour — 10 times the speed of sound. The jet’s supersonic combustion ramjet, or scramjet, uses the bottom of a plane’s body to collect and compress air. Traditional jet engines use rotating fan blades to compress air for combustion. Congratulations to all involved!

