Continuing my interest in work-related card decks, I was pleased to learn about Idea Champions’ Free the Genie cards. The deck of 55 creative thinking cards can be used as an oracle — or a card game. You can use the cards to seek counsel, clarity, and insight, and teams can use them to brainstorm, solve problems, and accelerate innovation. They seem a bit steep at $24.95, but they’re still an intriguing idea.