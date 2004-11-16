Blog at Your Own Risk

Ellen Simonetti was fired last month as a flight attendant for Delta after posting, on her mildly amusing personal blog, what the New York Times calls “provocative pictures” of herself in uniform draped over airline seats. Regardless of what you may think of the photos, what lines should be drawn, if any, between your work and personal life? Considering how the two seem more enmeshed than ever, do you think Delta overreacted? What would you have done?