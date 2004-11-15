Googlewhacked!

When Mike Daisey had a successful run with “21 Dog Years,” his comical one-man Off-Broadway show about his stint as a low-level employee at Amazon.com, we should have known it wouldn’t be long before other famous Internet companies served as fodder for performance artists. Now there’s “Dave Gorman‘s Googlewhack! Adventure,” a recently-opened comical one-man Off-Broadway show inspired by the game of trying to find two words which, when entered together to the Google search engine, yield one and only one website in the results. See googlewhack.com for many successful examples. (Warning: it’s funny but incredibly compulsive). As for the show, Time Out New York calls it “engrossing.” Has anyone out there seen it yet and want to offer a critique (or at least a thumbs up/thumbs down for theatergoers who live in NYC or plan to visit soon?)
