Music and sound can be an integral part of a business’s brand. Many leaders listen to music to inspire creativity and innovation. And now, it’s been found that even your corporate voicemail welcome message can make an impact on your business — and bottom line.
The Top 100 Voice Brands project collects recordings of answering machine messages at companies such as AT&T, Bank of America, Pfizer, BestBuy, and Alamo Rent a Car. You can nominate additional voice brands, and organizations can even request a voice branding audit to gauge how they’re doing.
