Office Supply and Demand

In the last couple of days, colleagues and I have come across a couple of interesting sites that offer insightful information on common office supplies and tools. The Stapler Database expands on the history of staplers and the effects staplers have had on the world. This low-design site also offers information about several notable stapler makers, including Swingline, whose new stapler is wonderful. Meanwhile, How It Works… the Computer offers information about, well, how computers work — circa 1971 and 1979. Of special interest is Does a Computer Make Mistakes?