Leslie Lee’s Web Economy BS Generator is a fun little Java app that can help you create phrases to drop into workaday conversation, project proposals, team meetings, and other experiences at work. With it, you’ll be able to orchestrate integrated e-commerce, productize open-source users, and iterate real-time bandwidth. And with some hard work, you might even be able to brand world-class users, extend collaborative applications, and reintermediate compelling infomediaries.