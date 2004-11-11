Lights, Camera…

My neighborhood is once again being used for a film shoot. A few years ago, the Ironbound section of Newark, NJ (so named because it’s surrounded by railroad tracks) was the backdrop for The Sopranos. Now, a few blocks down from my apartment, Steven Spielberg is filming War of the Worlds starring Tom Cruise. While it’s cool to go to the movies and be able to recognize your street or town, putting up with the production can be a pain for some.