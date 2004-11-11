Search Engines of Desire

In the November issue, Fast Company took a look at people and teams working to unseat Google as the alpha dog of Web search. Today, Microsoft is launching its new search service .

Will Microsoft be able to oust Google from its lead position? The early numbers don’t bode well. Let’s compare some searches:

Bill Gates

MSN: 802,000

Google: 3.8M

Yahoo!: 3.9M

Britney Spears

MSN: 1.8M

Google: 7.5M

Yahoo!: 8.5M

Linux

MSN: 17.5M

Google: 162M

Yahoo!: 84M

Interesting that even “Bill Gates” falls so short in MSN’s search count, much less Linux. But the question might be this: While quantity of search count is impressive and a leading indicator of a search engine’s quality, does MSN’s results quality overcome the low counts? When will we have a search engine that returns, say, 10 results… and they’re the perfect 10?