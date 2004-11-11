Disneyworld of Hurt IV

Roy Disney and Stanley Gold, who have been leading the charge to oust Michael Eisner from Disney’s namesake’s company — and to reform the business overall — has taken another, larger step that could in turn impact business beyond the House of Mouse.

Disney has established an activist investment fund that will help finance good companies run by bad leaders. The Shamrock Activist Value Fund will identify companies that would be better off after a good board- and house-cleaning and work to instigate business practices and corporate governance policies that will improve performance.