“Angels Across America”

No, it’s not a new series on CBS. And it’s not a 527 group from the religious right, either. It’s the Victoria’s Secret models tour, and it’s coming to a city near you! That is, if you live near New York, Miami, Las Vegas or (how very apropos) Los Angeles. But don’t blink – the tour ends on Friday. If you’re in Vegas tomorrow, drop by the Bellagio for Tyra or Gisele’s autograph while the fountain performs “Santa Baby” in pink hues. For those in LA, try (just try!) to land tickets to the VIP wrap party on Friday.