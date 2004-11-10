Filming the Firm

This past weekend, I watched The Big Kahuna with my parents, and I’m thinking about the business of movies — and the movies of business.

Fast Company has considered leadership lessons from movies, and films such as The Corporation have taken business to task, but largely, the oeuvre is limited to movies such as Office Space.

Bilge Ebiri’s New Guy is a new entrant worth considering. A newcomer to an eerily anonymous business gets locked in the office overnight, and what might have been just a cinematic portrayal of the first 60 days on a new job becomes a thriller of sorts. While I have yet to see the movie — which you should look for — I’m imaging equal parts Being John Malkovich and What the Bleep Do We Know?

What are your favorite movies about business? Who are you favorite cinematic business people?