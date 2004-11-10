Misty Water-Colored Memories

The other day, my father sent me pictures from a recent visit to New York. 98% of them are pictures of my 8-month-old daughter, Sabrina (Mom and Dad are now officially chopped liver: it’s all about the grandkids, folks). No photographs exchanged hands, of course; he just emailed me a link to Ofoto.com. I hadn’t even thought about buying hard copies.

But maybe I should. For starters, Ofoto.com is owned by Kodak, which has been in a struggle for survival for some time now. I’d hate to wake up one morning and log on, only to find that I’d lost all the existing pictures of our new family. Then there’s the fact that, according to this morning’s New York Times, there’s still