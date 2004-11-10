Faith Inc.

When I attended the opening of a Chick-fil-A this fall in Evansville, Indiana as part of our Customers First package on exemplary service, I couldn’t help but notice how much Christianity is a part of the culture. More than once during the all-night event, Chick-fil-A president and chief operating officer Dan Cathy led employees and customers in prayer, reminding everyone that the company’s mission is not merely to serve a lot of chicken, but “to glorify God.” The chain, which is closed on Sundays, as a day of worship, has a strong Christian following. In Evansville, a group of teens held an impromptu Bible-study meeting in the parking lot following a game of touch football.