Faith Inc.

When I attended the opening of a Chick-fil-A this fall in Evansville, Indiana as part of our Customers First package on exemplary service, I couldn’t help but notice how much Christianity is a part of the culture. More than once during the all-night event, Chick-fil-A president and chief operating officer Dan Cathy led employees and customers in prayer, reminding everyone that the company’s mission is not merely to serve a lot of chicken, but “to glorify God.” The chain, which is closed on Sundays, as a day of worship, has a strong Christian following. In Evansville, a group of teens held an impromptu Bible-study meeting in the parking lot following a game of touch football.
As Russell Shorto recently reported in The New York Times Magazine, more and more companies are wrestling with the integration of church and corporation, particularly with evangelical Christians eager to proselytize co-workers. Companies find themselves juggling competing rights — freedom of religious expression and freedom from religious harassment in the workplace. So how do you respect both? How has your organization handled situations like this?