Workers Spanked for Poor Performance

The other day I posted an item defending the progressive pockets of my native Tennessee. Maybe I jumped the gun. There’s a story on the AP wires today about two women in Red Bank, Tennessee (outside of Chattanooga), who complained to authorities that their boss had spanked–yes, literally spanked–them for doing a poor job at work. One of the women alleges that the owner of a local “Tasty Flavors Sno Biz” called her into his office after she forgot to put banana chunks into a smoothie. Then, he proceeded to give her 20 spankings (or “licks” as they say in the region). The store owner was charged with two counts of sexual assault and released on $2,000 bail. Of course, the boss thought his legal flank was covered. On their first day at work, he made the two women sign a statement that said: “I give Gene [the owner] permission to bust my behind any way he sees fit.” A spokesman at the parent company’s headquarters in Minneapolis defended the spanker, saying he’s “a very Christian person.” Who knows, maybe Tasty Flavors is onto something: Spare the rod, spoil the worker.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens