As if the charges of bid-rigging (read: “cheating your customers”) at Marsh & McLennan weren’t enough, we now get news of the insurance broker’s response: It’s laying off 3000 employees.

How much would you like to bet that number includes many hundreds of low-level employees who knew nothing about the alleged flim-flammery? Once again, the ship’s officers have been caught drilling holes in the hull, and they respond by throwing the crew overboard to lighten the load.