Movie (Ro)Mania

Attracted by Romania’s spectacular scenery and burgeoning local film industry, Hollywood actors, screenwriters, and directors are turning to cities such as Bucharest as locations for their film productions. The city sports two major movie studios, one that dates to the communist era, skilled technicians, and cut-rate prices. Even the Civil War epic Cold Mountain was shot just north of Bucharest.

Fast Company reader Mihai Botea recently launched Business Romania, a blog that concentrates on the Romanian business landscape, investing in local businesses, and discussing business issues. Featuring a handful of contributors, in recent days the blog has covered expansion into Romania, local M&A activity, whether the country will enter the EU, commercial real estate law, and other topics.

Interested in business in Romania? This is a good place to start.