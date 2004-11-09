Work-at-Home Moms

In February, Linda Tischler explored why there aren’t more top female leaders in many companies. Conventional wisdom holds that they’re dropping out — or starting small businesses on their own. Today’s New York Post reports that, increasingly, women are starting new businesses related to their roles at home: that of mother.

In New York alone, there are three organizations providing services to moms — that were founded by moms. Metropolitan Moms organizes weekly tours of museums, galleries, and similar spots for mothers and their babies. Big City Moms offers day trips to more than 1,000 members, as well as evening networking events in which women can mingle sans children.

Who knew that motherhood could be so… profitable?