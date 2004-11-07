Last weekend I was visiting a friend and I was impressed by the new carpeting at his house. The floorcovering has a stylishly retro, “mid-century modern” look, and it’s practical, too: the carpet is composed of small tiles that you can arrange to create your own patterns and fit the size of the room. But I was really surprised and pleased to find out that the maker of the carpeting is Interface, an Atlanta-based company whose CEO, Ray Anderson, has become a new hero of environmentally-conscious business. Anderson realized that he was a “plunderer” of natural resources after reading The Ecology of Commerce by Paul Hawken. Since then, Anderson has been striving to drive Interface towards sustainable practices (a big deal in an industry that relies on petroleum). He’s outspoken and passionate about the effort. (In the recent documentary, “The Corporation,” Anderson addresses a group of captains of industry as “fellow plunderers.”) It’s exciting to see that he’s making environmentalism, business, and design come together so harmoniously.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens