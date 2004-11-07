Now That I Have Your Attention…

After reflecting on your replies, I want to apologize to those who were offended by my Thursday posting , “Continental Courage.” It was wrong of me to have used Fast Company’s platform to launch my own political views. As a member of the founding team that launched FC in 1995, I fully subscribe to the magazine’s progressive — but nonpartisan — political and social philosophy. I should have remembered that before I put up that posting.

Some of you crafted smart rebuttals, and I’d love to take on your arguments. But for now — and maybe for some time to come — I’m going to avoid political commentary, because it seems that the majority of you would prefer to keep politics off of the site. (If, however, there are those who’d like to engage in political debate, perhaps at some point we can create a zone for free-wheeling give and take. Let me know.)

My next post will feature out-takes from my interview with Dell CEO Kevin Rollins. I understand he’s a big Bush backer. We didn’t talk politics.