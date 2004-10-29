Cities That Shine

Catalytix, a group associated with Richard Florida , has developed a regional creativity scorecard . And now, Visa USA has identified what its research considers the most entrepreneurial cities in the United States.

The Visa Entrepreneur Index was compiled using data such as the average number of new businesses created each year (or expansions and divisions of those businesses) and the number of new patents issued by the U.S. Patent Office.

The top 10 cities are:

Austin

San Diego

West Palm Beach

Houston

Raleigh

Dallas

Detroit

Salt Lake City

Phoenix

Seattle

San Francisco straggles in at #17, with Boston at #18 and New York at a lowly #46. Huh. Who’da thunk? There seems to be some confusion between innovation, entrepreneurialism, and creativity, but it’s an interesting list all the same.

[Thanks, Laura!]