As if women need another thing to be blamed for in the workplace, metrosexuals are evidently now our doing too! (For those of you unfamiliar with the breed: the term was coined by marketers to describe the emerging group of men who have embraced qualities typically associated with women).

The Strickland Group, an executive coaching shop, recently published an in-house paper titled “The Feminization of Men.” The finding? “The impact of women in the workplace has had an enormous effect on how men are expected to behave as leaders,” the author of the article explained in a recent Chicago Tribune article. “It’s OK to admit you don’t know everything, to see how much more successful you can be by using so-called ‘softer’ skills, ones usually associated with women.”

How liberating! Men, you no longer have to be shy about bringing in those homemade cookies for office parties or hide your tears when you lose the next new business pitch. And for those of you who have yet to get in touch with your “softer-side,” I’m sure The Strickland Group will soon be offering executive coaching seminars on “occupational manicures” and “how to infuse emotions into decision-making.”

Have you seen evidence of metrosexuality on the rise in your workplace? Is it changing things for better or worse?