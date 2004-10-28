advertisement
Jet Blues

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

JetBlue today announced that its third-quarter earnings fell 71 percent because of hurricanes and fuel and ticket prices. It seems that the startup airline is already facing the problems of the bigs as it tries to join their ranks. As Chuck Salter reported in our May issue, can JetBlue make the leap, will it go under, or worse, become as boring as all the other airlines? What do you think?

