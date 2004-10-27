Viral Blanketing

Talk about interoffice advocacy… and then some! When Rob Davis, a relatively new hire at Minneapolis-based PR firm Haberman & Assoc., was hit by a virus on his home PC, he didn’t just clean up his hard drive, he started using a new browser, encouraged all of his colleagues to do the same — and launched a national campaign to promote his new browser of choice.

After switching his home PC — and officemates — from Explorer to Firefox, Davis decided to call Mozilla, makers of the browser, to explore bringing the technology further into the mainstream. By organizing a fundraising campaign among Firefox’s supporters, perhaps the community of users could raise enough money to buy a full-page ad in the New York Times, no less, to announce the November launch of the latest version of its browser.

To date, more than 8,000 people have signed on to help spread Firefox, and the original goal of raising $75,000 has been far surpassed. Business leaders such as Sun’s COO are even supporting the effort.

Now — with just six days left in the campaign, Davis hopes to net enough for two full ad pages. How could you leverage your community of customers and clients? What kind of collective action would make sense?

[Thanks, Eric!]