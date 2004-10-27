Free Market Philosophy

Wikipedia’s Philosophy of Business section takes a long look at the very foundation of business formation and operation, business’s purpose and role in society, and its moral obligations. Making a sharp disction between the philosophy of business and business philosophy — merely ways of doing business — the entry addresses the history of business, some of the more notable business philosophers such as Peter Drucker, and several important philosophical questions raised by and in business.
Like anything in the Wikipedia, this is a work in progress. But it’s sure nice to see writing about business using words like “epistemology” and “logic.”
[via bBlog]