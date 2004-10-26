Why’d You Have to Go?

Many companies who “lose” customers never ask why. If you want to skip a month of Netflix, you have to cancel your membership. They keep your account information, and when you come back, you receive a welcome email and orientation to Netflix. In the meantime, I have lots of friends who cancel to go on vacation and decide not to renew. How hard would it be to add this?

I moved to a place where I’m renting a room and don’t need a phone line. Working Assets has sent repeated “we want you back” letters without once asking me why I “left.” In the meantime, companies I really have left such as American Express keep sending me emails as if I were still a member.