Why’d You Have to Go?

FC Now reader Susie Wyshak writes:
Many companies who “lose” customers never ask why. If you want to skip a month of Netflix, you have to cancel your membership. They keep your account information, and when you come back, you receive a welcome email and orientation to Netflix. In the meantime, I have lots of friends who cancel to go on vacation and decide not to renew. How hard would it be to add this?
I moved to a place where I’m renting a room and don’t need a phone line. Working Assets has sent repeated “we want you back” letters without once asking me why I “left.” In the meantime, companies I really have left such as American Express keep sending me emails as if I were still a member.
She makes an interesting point. Why try to get someone back if you don’t even know why they left in the first place? When people resign from the Company of Friends, I usually email them to ask why. What do you do in terms of “exit interviews” for customers?