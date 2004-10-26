Every Work Day Is Halloween

Enterprise resource planning, or ERP, is one of those new-economy phrases that are easy to poke fun at. Now there’s more fuel for the fire: ERP Horror Stories, a Web site that offers “terrible tales of troubled implementation.” While the site is well designed — perfect to lead up to Halloween — the site may be best suited for technology and budgeting wags. Visitors can control how over budget a project is and can submit their own horror stories for a counseling response.