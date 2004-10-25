A Crappella

I don’t know which I find more amusing: the collegiate culture of a cappella singing — or the fact that it spills over into business schools, as well. The Summer 2004 edition of Northwestern University’s alumni magazine reports that the Kellogg School of Management has no fewer than two — two! — a cappella groups: The Bottom Line and the Kelloggarhythms (gotta love that a cappella naming fun!).
For the last few years, the two groups have collaborated to release three CDs featuring their song stylings. The 2003 release, “Jain’s Addiction,” is a punny pop-music homage to dean Dipak Jain. Now, Fortune hosts a battle of the corporate bands, but I wonder: How many organizations boast in-house a cappella groups — or, say, barbershop quartets?