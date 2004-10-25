Freelance Friendly

Working Today‘s Freelancers Union recently surveyed its New York-based members about which companies treat freelancers best. Here are the top 10 results:
- Time Warner
- BBC
- Conde Nast Publications
- HBO
- MTV Networks
- Ogilvy & Mather
- The New York Times
- Thirteen (WNET)
- Time Inc.
- Viacom
And the definition of best? Getting paid well — and on time. That’s it? If you work as a free agent, what do you look for when working with a client? What contributes to your most successful freelance projects?