Freelance Friendly

Working Today ‘s Freelancers Union recently surveyed its New York-based members about which companies treat freelancers best . Here are the top 10 results:

Time Warner

BBC

Conde Nast Publications

HBO

MTV Networks

Ogilvy & Mather

The New York Times

Thirteen (WNET)

Time Inc.

Viacom

And the definition of best? Getting paid well — and on time. That’s it? If you work as a free agent, what do you look for when working with a client? What contributes to your most successful freelance projects?