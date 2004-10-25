advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Freelance Friendly

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Working Today‘s Freelancers Union recently surveyed its New York-based members about which companies treat freelancers best. Here are the top 10 results:

  • Time Warner
  • BBC
  • Conde Nast Publications
  • HBO
  • MTV Networks
  • Ogilvy & Mather
  • The New York Times
  • Thirteen (WNET)
  • Time Inc.
  • Viacom

And the definition of best? Getting paid well — and on time. That’s it? If you work as a free agent, what do you look for when working with a client? What contributes to your most successful freelance projects?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life