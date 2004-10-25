Innovation Adoration

Harold Evans’ new book They Made America is getting good pickup in recent weeks. U.S. News & World Report excerpts the book’s examination of Thomas Edison , and Sunday paper mainstay Parade trots out Evans’ top 10 list of the most important innovators.

Sarah Breedlove Walker Women’s independence

Women’s independence Gary Kildall Computer operating systems

Computer operating systems Herbert Boyer Biotech pharmaceuticals

Biotech pharmaceuticals Edwin L. Drake Oil

Oil Amadeo Peter Giannini Popular banking

Popular banking Leo Hendrik Baekeland Plastics

Plastics Edwin Howard Armstrong High-quality sound

High-quality sound Henry Ford The people’s car

The people’s car Wilbur and Orville Wright The airplane

The airplane Thomas Edison Electric power