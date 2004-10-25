advertisement
Rest in Peace

By Heath Row1 minute Read

William H. Dobelle, a researcher who broke new ground in artificial vision, died early this month. Nominated for the Nobel Prize in medicine last year, Dobelle worked to develop a vision system in which a camera attached to special glasses sent visual information to a computer that, in turn, stimulated the brain’s visual cortex.

