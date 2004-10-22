Not So Radical Sabbatical

In the past, Fast Company has espoused the notion of radical sabbaticals — time taken away from the office to explore other opportunities and develop new skills. Like anything, there’s a right way and a wrong way to take time off to renew, but perhaps, just as you can leverage a sabbatical while in between projects, you can use them to shift gears in your career, as well.
Enter VocationVacations, a service that helps clients try out their dream jobs — with a dedicated mentor — for a few days. Options range from architect to zookeeper and include some real ringers — Mississippi River boat cub pilot! If you could take some time to explore another career path, what would you do? How far afield would you explore?