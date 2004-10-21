Taking the Temp

Researchers at Cornell University have found that the temperature of your office can affect your productivity . Cooler temperatures can cause employees to make more errors and could increase labor costs by 10%, the study shows. In fact, turning up the thermostat from 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit led to one team’s typing errors to fall by 44% percent; typing output increased 150%.

I find this slightly counterintuitive. I always thought heat makes us slower and more relaxed, whereas colder temperatures can bring focus and clarity. How cold or warm is your office? Do you work better when you’re warm? Focus better when you’re cold? I just checked a small thermometer I keep clipped to my bag. Fast Company‘s at about 70 degrees right now.

[via FutureFile]