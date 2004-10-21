Damn Yankees

Well, it happened. The rivalry that Michael mentioned has played itself out.
The Boston Red Sox, the team with the second-highest payroll ($130 million), beat the New York Yankees, the team with the highest payroll ($180 million). Theo Epstein’s version of Michael Lewis’s Moneyball seems to have worked in this instance, and, as a Yankee fan, I find myself in the unusual position of having to say, “Wait ’till next year!”
In the meantime, I came up with an explanation of how this could have happened, with apologies to the Charlie Daniels Band:
The Devil Went Up To Boston
The devil went up to Boston
He was looking for a soul to steal
He was in a bind cause he was way behind
And he was willing to make a deal
When he came across this hairy man
Swingin a bat and none too hot
And the devil jumped up on a hickory stump
And said, “Boy, let me tell you what
I guess you didn’t know it
But I’m a baseball player too
And I’ll see fit you’ll get a hit
Before this series is through
Now you played pretty poor ball, boy
So give the devil his due
You get a pennant of gold for your soul
Or go 0-and-two
The boy said “My name’s Johnny
And it might be a sin
But I’ll take your deal, ’cause I can’t steal
And I’m one for seventeen”
Johnny rosin up your bat
And hit them off the wall
Cause hell’s broke loose in Fenway
And the devil throws the balls
And when you win
You get this shiny pennant made of gold
But win or lose, the devil gets your soul
Damon stepped up to the plate
And said “I’ll start this show”
And fire flew from his finger tips
As Vasquez made the throw
And he pulled the bat across the plate
And it made a evil hiss
Then a band of demons rounded the bases
And the Sox were up by six
When the Sox finished Johnny said
Well we’re pretty good I guess
But without the Devil in our dugout here
we’d still be losers, I’ll confess
Fire in the Back Bay play boys play
Devil’s in the house at old Fenway
Pedro in the bullpen picking up mangos
Just like daddy’s little oh-child-oh
The devil raised his glass
Because he knew that Yanks were beat
And he laid that golden pennant
On the ground at Damon’s feet
Johnny said “Devil just come on back again
we still need four more wins
’cause up to now, all we are
is AL champions”
he played
Fire in the Back Bay play boys play
Devil’s in the house at old Fenway
Pedro in the bullpen picking up mangos
Just like daddy’s little oh-child-oh