Damn Yankees

Well, it happened. The rivalry that Michael mentioned has played itself out.

The Boston Red Sox, the team with the second-highest payroll ($130 million), beat the New York Yankees, the team with the highest payroll ($180 million). Theo Epstein’s version of Michael Lewis’s Moneyball seems to have worked in this instance, and, as a Yankee fan, I find myself in the unusual position of having to say, “Wait ’till next year!”

In the meantime, I came up with an explanation of how this could have happened, with apologies to the Charlie Daniels Band:

The Devil Went Up To Boston

The devil went up to Boston

He was looking for a soul to steal

He was in a bind cause he was way behind

And he was willing to make a deal

When he came across this hairy man

Swingin a bat and none too hot

And the devil jumped up on a hickory stump

And said, “Boy, let me tell you what

I guess you didn’t know it

But I’m a baseball player too

And I’ll see fit you’ll get a hit

Before this series is through

Now you played pretty poor ball, boy

So give the devil his due

You get a pennant of gold for your soul

Or go 0-and-two