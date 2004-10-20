Photocopy Cats

This Friday marks the 66th anniversary of the humble photocopier, a machine that can take awhile to warm up — but warms my heart to no end. There’s just something about photocopiers: filling the tray with paper, waiting for it to collate your copies, the little indentation on the top where you can store paper clips. Photocopiers help us communicate within our teams and organizations, they can help liven up your workspace, and they can provide an ad hoc meeting space just like the proverbial water cooler.