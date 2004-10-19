advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Shorting Talent

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I’ve long held that talent is one of the more important aspects — indeed, assets — of any organization. It might even be the most important quality of a company. With a team of talented people — smartly skilled colleagues — you can accomplish more than what might be supported by available resources otherwise.

Not so, says Malcolm Gladwell, author of The Tipping Point and Blink.

In a new ChangeThis manifesto entitled The Talent Myth, Gladwell asks whether smart people are overrated. “What IQ doesn’t pick up is effectiveness at common-sense sorts of things, especially working with people,” he writes.

In the October issue, Keith Hammonds suggests that balance is bunk. Might talent be bunk, as well?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life